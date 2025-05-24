Sights and Sounds: Class of 2025’s March Out of the Arches

After years of hard work and perseverance, the long imagined moment finally arrived. On May 23, the University of St. Thomas Class of 2025 stepped into the spotlight, launching commencement weekend with one of the university’s most cherished traditions: the March Out of the Arches.

Surrounded by a sea of proud family, friends and the St. Thomas community, graduates marked the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. With hugs and high-fives, seniors embraced their transformation – from students to St. Thomas alumni – and celebrated the finale of their collegiate journey, together.

Seniors celebrate the end of their undergraduate journey at St. Thomas as they march out of the Arches on May 23, 2025, in St. Paul. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas)

Before leading the charge through the Arches to Summit Avenue, Student Body President Jake Manske ’25 reflected on four years of growth. He encouraged the Class of 2025 to use their newfound skills and knowledge to bring meaningful change to communities around the world.

“We are the next generation. The ones who will teach, who will heal, and who will advocate and create,” Manske said. “The world will not just change by accident – it will only change because of leaders like you.”

Student Body President Jake Manske '25 addresses the Class of 2025, telling his classmates to "enjoy the moment." (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

University President Rob Vischer reminded graduates that Tommies never really leave St. Thomas; that the lessons they learned on campus will accompany them into their next chapter.

“As you begin your journey on the other side of these Arches, the world is waiting and it needs your compassion, your curiosity, your courage,” Vischer said. “We can’t wait to see how you use your voice and your passion to continue to contribute to the common good as you march forward today.”

The journey of the Class of 2025 paralleled a period of dynamic transformation at St. Thomas. Many were the first to use new lab and performance spaces inside the Schoenecker Center for STEAM Learning (2024). They helped establish new academic programs and colleges, gathered for prayer and fellowship in the new Iversen Center for Faith (2020), and were on the scene as Tommie Mascot received a new look.

This year’s seniors also raised the bar as the Athletics Department leapt from D-III to D-I competition in 2021. Student-athletes proved they were up to the task, earning multiple championship titles and prevailing in prime-time matchups.

Students pose for a photo while marching out of the Arches to Summit Avenue in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

Arianna Sanchez ’25, who played on the women’s soccer team, says she’s thankful for her time on the field and in the classroom.

“One of the most important things I learned at St. Thomas – that I learned right from the start – was how to see things from different perspectives,” said Sanchez, who plans to pursue medical school after graduation. “That will be so important in medicine as I try to better understand each of my patients.”

Parent Kimberly Feilmeyer was on hand to cheer on daughter, Mimi, a German and accounting double major.

“It’s just been a transformative experience for her and I’m so proud,” Feilmeyer said. “She’s really used this time to figure out what she wants to do with her life and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

March out of the Arches officially kicked off commencement weekend at St. Thomas. About 1,200 undergraduate students are expected to take part in commencement ceremonies on May 24, 2025. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

As they gathered one final time as a collective Class of 2025, graduates looked to the future. Elementary education major Gracie Scott ’25 is excited to begin teaching this fall.

“Because of my time here, I feel confident and prepared to face challenges and help my future students succeed,” Scott said. “I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and I’m excited to make a difference in my own classroom – just like the people at St. Thomas did for me.”

Seniors also offered some parting advice to the incoming Class of 2029. Selma Sandsengen ’25, a finance major from Norway, said getting to know her classmates was key to making lasting memories on campus.

“As soon as I started getting involved on campus, my life just changed,” Sandsengen said. “Once you start going to events, joining clubs, your experience just becomes so much more enjoyable. Anywhere you walk, you’ll know another Tommie.”