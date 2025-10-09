Sights and Sounds: Homecoming 2025

Tommie pride filled campus as University of St. Thomas students, alumni and families packed Purple on the Plaza, ran a community 5K and cheered on the players at the football game against conference rival Butler University.

Butler beat St. Thomas 21-14 in overtime. Despite the loss, the weekend buzz never dipped.

From pregame tailgates to the overtime finale, cowbells and student‑section chants carried across campus. It was a weekend of sights and sounds that will echo through the fall.

On the plaza, Tommies experienced a sea of purple sweatshirts and foam fingers mixed with the smell of fresh coffee and the thump of pep band drums. Lines formed for photos as kids waved rally towels and alumni caught up with friends under string lights.

Saturday started with an early morning race.

“The 5K was a lot of fun. It was great to run alongside familiar faces,” said sophomore Yonie Bayou. “Seeing that many people on campus over the weekend showed a level of school spirit that’s usually not seen outside of Welcome Week.”

Students, staff and faculty participate in the Center for Well-Being Wellness 5k run on Homecoming weekend on the St. Paul campus on October 4, 2025. Students, families and alumni gather on Monahan Plaza for Purple on the Plaza on Homecoming weekend on the St. Paul campus on October 4, 2025. Students, families and alumni gather on Monahan Plaza for Purple on the Plaza on Homecoming weekend on the St. Paul campus on October 4, 2025. Students, families and alumni gather on Monahan Plaza for Purple on the Plaza on Homecoming weekend on the St. Paul campus on October 4, 2025.

“I’ve loved building my collection of St. Thomas merch with the annual Homecoming sweatshirt giveaway, and this year’s design was my favorite so far,” said senior Rose Hissom '26, a political science and women, gender and sexuality studies student. “I also enjoyed Homecoming Brew at the Loft — free coffee and conversation are always great."

Despite the numerous activities on campus, work still continued. "I was on RA duty this weekend, so I had to miss my favorite tradition, Bingo with Gus,” Hissom said.

“Homecoming is more than a celebration — it’s a reminder of who we are as a university community,” said Public Safety Lieutenant Reggie Wright. “Every stride, every smile and every shared moment shows what it means to be a Tommie.”