Maxfield Internship Program Provides Hands-On Experience for Future Educators

For the past three years, Maxfield Elementary has partnered with Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas to host student interns, providing them with valuable in-classroom experience and firsthand exposure to careers in education.

Through the Maxfield internship program, scholars work directly with young learners while developing the skills and confidence needed to pursue careers in teaching and other youth-focused professions.

St. Thomas students mentor Maxfield Elementary students one on Nov. 5, 2024, in St. Paul.

The Maxfield-DFC internship was founded through a SEED grant awarded to the University of St. Thomas School of Education’s Special Education Department and is now supported through a private donation. The goal of the internship is to create a pathway for students interested in the teaching profession and in working with young people to make a real impact.

By placing interns in classrooms with experienced mentor teachers, the program allows students to learn through observation, practice and reflection while receiving consistent support from supervisors.

Lindsey Anderson '24 AA '26, is getting her bachelor's degree in education after doing an internship at Maxfield Elementary while pursuing her associate degree at Dougherty Family College.

During the 2025-26 school year, five Maxfield interns are actively learning and growing in the classroom while also participating in weekly professional development workshops designed to strengthen their instructional skills, classroom management strategies and knowledge of child development.

The combination of hands-on experience and guided training allows interns to progress quickly and take on meaningful responsibilities as the year goes on.

DFC scholars who interned at Maxfield Elementary participants pose with Dougherty Family College staff.

“Because our interns receive weekly professional development, they develop skills at a really impressive pace,” said Molly McGraw Healy, St. Thomas senior director of strategic partnerships. “At this point in the year, it is amazing to see our interns interacting with students, leading small groups, and supporting their host teachers. They are true educators.”

For many interns, the experience has been both meaningful and motivating. Fatima Barranca Romero, one of this year’s interns, shared that working closely with students has been the highlight of her internship.

“A highlight for me in my internship has been supporting students in their reading, math, and behavioral development. It has been incredibly rewarding,” she said. “Every time I walk into the school, I’m greeted with, ‘Ms. Fatima, I missed you. I’m so happy you’re here,’ which reminds me why this work matters. I’ve been able to closely shadow my mentor and observe how she teaches, manages the classroom, and responds to student behavior. The support of my mentor and supervisors, Kellie and Molly, who have supported DFC students throughout their journey in education, makes this experience even more meaningful to me.”

The internship has also helped interns explore different career pathways within education.

“I do plan to explore this industry more as a career pathway by learning about the different career fields in education, from teaching to social work or becoming a therapist for children,” Fatima said. “I have become very passionate about children’s development, and this is a great opportunity to explore all the different pathways. I hope to major in elementary education next year at the University of St. Thomas. I hope I can become a teacher one day and continue to support children, my community, and create a positive change within the education field.”

Program leaders hope the partnership with Maxfield will continue to inspire future educators and strengthen the connection between students and the profession.

“I hope interns will continue to be an important part of our collaborative work at Maxfield, and that many of them will discover education as a field that brings them professional and personal joy,” Molly said.