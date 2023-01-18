Video Athletics

Sights and Sounds: Lee and Penny Anderson Arena

Posted on By The Newsroom

Anderson Student Center was filled with excitement Jan. 17 as members of the St. Thomas community packed the atrium to learn about the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena. St. Thomas photographers Liam James Doyle and Carlee Hackl captured the enthusiasm of the day.

St. Thomas hockey player Maija Almich poses with donors Lee and Penny Anderson. (Carlee Hackl/University of St. Thomas)
A large thank-you banner is unfurled. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten '95. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
St. Thomas basketball player Jade Hill. (Carlee Hackl/University of St. Thomas)
Donor Lee Anderson. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
President Rob Vischer. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)
Student-athletes celebrate with donors Lee and Penny Anderson. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

