St. Thomas Athletics Partners with St. Paul Capitals Youth Hockey

The University of St. Thomas Athletics has entered a partnership with the St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association, marking an exciting step forward in supporting youth hockey development and strengthening community ties within the Twin Cities hockey community.

Through this collaboration, the Capitals' youth program and its girls-only program, the Saints, will utilize the Tommie Ice Plex, located within Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, for practices and games throughout the season. The facility features an NCAA regulation ice sheet and can seat up to 650 spectators. In addition to hosting practices and games, the Tommie Ice Plex has the capacity to support a variety of youth hockey events, including tournaments and special programming, providing a much-needed service to the St. Paul hockey community.

"We are thrilled to join forces with the St. Paul Capitals to support boys' and girls' youth hockey," said VP and Director of Athletics Phil Esten. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to serve and inspire our local community while promoting excellence in athletics, academics, and leadership."

The partnership provides a "vital boost to youth hockey in Saint Paul," said Julie Bustos, president of the St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association. "Adding this world-class facility expands access to ice for our programs, allowing more local children to participate and thrive right here in the capital of the State of Hockey. It's a fantastic example of how university and community partnerships can create lasting positive impact."