St. Thomas Athletics Receives College Fundraiser of the Year Honor

Ben Fraser, senior associate athletics director

Ben Fraser, senior associate athletics director for development at the University of St. Thomas, was recently named College Fundraiser of the Year by the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD).

The University of St. Thomas’ Athletics executive team includes Jason LaFrenz, Cory Chapman, Amy Olson-Cooper, Jemal Griffin and Fraser. In his role, Fraser leads all development efforts for Tommie Athletics, including donor and alumni relations, major gifts and annual giving.

Fraser has implemented a comprehensive strategy for athletics fundraising that includes short, medium and long-term fundraising plans and programs to meet current and future needs of the Athletic Department. Fraser joined St. Thomas as part of its athletics leadership team in August 2020 and helped support the historic transition from Division III to Division I and built and launched the Tommie Athletic Fund in October 2020.