Students, staff, faculty, family and supporters gather for the annual March Through the Arches event on September 3, 2024, in St. Paul.
St. Thomas Celebrates Second-Largest Undergraduate Class in 20 Years

The University of St. Thomas welcomed 1,591 first-time, first-year students to campus this fall, the second-largest undergraduate class in two decades at Minnesota’s largest private university. The total represents a 4% year-over-year increase, helping to propel St. Thomas’ total student population to a four-year high of 9,445.

Graphic detailing University of St. Thomas Fall 2024 Enrollment Highlights, including total enrollment of 9445, graduate student enrollment of 3,140, undergradate enrollment at 6,063 and enrollment at Dougherty Family College at 242.

Graduate student enrollment also rose, with a 2% boost year over year to 3,140 total students. Graduate student credits are up 4% compared to last fall and include significant increases for the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Education and School of Engineering.

“The increase in new students joining our undergraduate and graduate programs compared to last fall exemplifies the dynamic appeal of our diverse academic portfolio and the trust placed in our institution,” Vice President of Strategic Enrollment Management Omar Correa said. “This balanced expansion is a testament to our faculty’s excellence and our institution’s capacity to meet the evolving needs of students at all stages of their academic journey."

The 2024-25 enrollment data shows St. Thomas’ overall student population is more diverse than any time in its history. A record-setting 31% of students at the university now identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color).

“We are excited by the growth and diversity of our student body, which enriches the learning experience for all and prepares our graduates to thrive in a diverse world,” Correa said.

Graphic detailing new student enrollment for Fall 2024 at the University of St. Thomas. Highlights include 1,591 new first time first year students, 51 international students, and 837 graduate students.
New student enrollment for fall 2024 at the University of St. Thomas has increased in nearly all categories. 1,591 new first-time, first-year students help bring total enrollment to 9,445. Among the first-year students, 31% identify as a person of color and 23% are first-generation college students.

