St. Thomas Empowers Early-Career Teachers to Flourish Beyond Classroom

When teachers are well-supported, students thrive, so the School of Education at the University of St. Thomas is taking bold steps to ensure both flourish.

This summer, the School of Education launched its groundbreaking Flourish initiative, a restorative professional development retreat and yearlong coaching experience designed to support early-career elementary educators across Minnesota. Funded by Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, the program helps address teachers’ needs by building resilience, strengthening instructional skills, and increasing job satisfaction. These are key factors in addressing teacher burnout and boosting student outcomes.

“If our teachers do well, our students do well,” said Molly McGraw Healy, program director and senior director of strategic partnerships in the School of Education.

Renewal and professional growth

Attendees at the Flourish on-campus training for teachers in the Iversen Center for Faith on July 31, 2025 in St. Paul.

The Flourish experience began with a three-day retreat in July on the St. Thomas campus, where educators stayed in residence halls with access to the university’s state-of-the-art facilities. The retreat offered a rare balance of structured professional development and personal reflection, including the option to arrive early for a professional massage and additional recreational time.

Teachers participated in sessions ranging from humanizing pedagogy and social-emotional learning to developing a personal and professional vision for teachers. In addition, each teacher is paired with a mentor to receive a full year of personalized coaching following the retreat. Educators were awarded Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and a $2,000 stipend upon completing the program.

Flourish is intentionally designed for teachers who have completed one to five years in the classroom, a period often marked by high attrition. With school districts facing costs of up to $25,000 per teacher to recruit and retain new staff, the impact of high turnover is significant.

Sustaining equity-focused educators

By creating a supportive cohort of 12–14 educators from diverse backgrounds, including general education, special education, and English learner programs. Flourish fosters connection and mutual encouragement.

“You can’t thrive in a silo,” said Kellie Kirck Oborn, director of undergraduate alternative pathways to teaching in the Department of Special Education. “Flourish gives teachers the space to be both vulnerable and visionary.”

Chelda Smith Kondo speaks at the Flourish on-campus training for teachers in the Iversen Center for Faith on July 31, 2025 in St. Paul.

Flourish is rooted in the School of Education’s mission to prepare equity-focused teachers for every classroom. Well-prepared teachers will bring about the necessary changes in the world of education to ensure all students have access to a world-class education.