St. Thomas President Rob Vischer Named Twin Cities Business Person of the Year

University of St. Thomas President Rob Vischer has been named Twin Cities Business magazine’s 2025 Person of the Year, earning a place on the cover of its annual TCB 100 issue that highlights the state’s most influential leaders. The magazine selected Vischer for his impact on higher education, the Twin Cities community, and the Minnesota economy.

In recognizing Vischer, Twin Cities Business pointed to St. Thomas’ historic growth at a time when many universities face declining enrollment. The university welcomed the largest first-year class in its history in 2025, bringing total enrollment to just under 9,500 students a 4 percent year-over-year increase.

Under Vischer’s leadership, St. Thomas has also advanced a bold vision for athletics, preparing this fall to open the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, a new on-campus arena for hockey and basketball. The arena is a milestone in St. Thomas’ Division I journey.

From left, Phil Esten, Lee and Penny Anderson, and President Rob Vischer during a celebration of the unveiling of a large donation by Lee and Penny Anderson for the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena for basketball, hockey and other events on the St. Paul campus on Jan. 17, 2023.

Beyond campus, Vischer, who is the former dean of the St. Thomas School of Law, has emerged as a strong civic leader. Through the university’s Finding Forward series, he convenes public conversations on truth, civility, and common ground amid today’s polarized environment. Guests have included retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, legendary entrepreneur and Best Buy Founder Richard M. Schulze, and Christopher J. Waller, member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Upcoming guests for the Sept. 30 discussion are leaders in the public media and journalism space, Minnesota Public Radio President Duchesne Drew and Steve Grove, CEO and publisher of the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Richard M. Schulze, founder and chairman emeritus, Best Buy Co, Inc., St. Thomas trustee emeritus and founding benefactor of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship, will join President Rob Vischer for a Finding Forward conversation in Schulze Auditorium on April 25, 2025 in Minneapolis. Rob Vischer and Alan Page in conversation as part of the Finding Forward speaker series in OEC auditorium on March 14, 2024, in St. Paul. University of St. Thomas President Rob Vischer (l) and former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page. (University of St. Thomas) President Rob Vischer participates in Finding Forward conversations with retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page on March 14, 2024, on the St. Paul campus and Richard M. Schulze, founder and chairman emeritus, Best Buy Co, Inc., St. Thomas trustee emeritus and founding benefactor on April 25, 2025, in Minneapolis.

Additionally, Vischer’s engagement on the boards of Greater MSP and the Minnesota Business Partnership underscores the university’s role in addressing workforce needs and driving economic vitality. Through the Dougherty Family College, St. Thomas continues to create pathways for students who benefit from additional support, while Vischer’s service on the Greater Twin Cities United Way board reflects his personal commitment to strengthening the social fabric of Minnesota.

Since becoming president in 2023, Vischer has worked to strengthen the university’s mission of ensuring students are seen, known, and loved while positioning St. Thomas as a vital force for Minnesota’s future.

President Vischer, back row, with students and staff in Dowling Hall on move-in day on Aug. 27, 2025 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas

He has championed the importance of combining technical skills with values-driven leadership, ensuring graduates are equipped to contribute in ways that uplift both business and community. In the past year, St. Thomas has expanded its reach as a hub of entrepreneurial energy, preparing students not only to enter established companies but also to launch their own ventures.

“Each year we select someone who has been successful in leading their organization, is engaged in making the broader Twin Cities community a better place, and through their leadership is making a positive contribution to the Minnesota economy,” the editors of Twin Cities Business told St. Thomas. “Rob Vischer exemplifies all of these qualities.”

Twin Cities Business will honor Vischer as the 2025 Person of the Year at a Dec. 3 event at The Metropolitan in Golden Valley.