St. Thomas Recognized Nationally for Civic Engagement With 2020 Elections

The St. Thomas community recently received high recognition for its increased voter registration engagement during the 2020 presidential election. St. Thomas earned the 2021 Platinum seal from the national, nonpartisan nonprofit Civic Nation for its efforts in civic engagement.

The university’s name was presented in November 2021 at the virtual ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge third biennial awards ceremony that recognized select higher education institutions, educators and students for their extraordinary work in student voter engagement.

Volunteer students at St. Thomas led the charge. Kate Ostaffe '22 and Katelyn Padden '22 were granted fellowships through St. Thomas’ Campus Engagement Election Project.

“These two Tommies were the brains behind social media campaigns, all the voter outreach and programming efforts,” said Director of Innovation, Creative Content and Changemaking Manuela Hill-Muñoz, who works in Student Affairs and the Center for the Common Good.

Other students, including civil engineering major Sophia Faacks and criminal justice and sociology student Abby Johnson, pictured, handed out voter registration information and stickers to students from a station that was set up on St. Paul’s south campus in September 2020. There were five stations in all that were also outside of Tommie North, Anderson Student Center, John P. Monahan Plaza, O'Shaughnessy and Owens science halls, and in front of Murray-Herrick Campus Center.

Sophia Faacks (civil engineering), left, and Abby Johnson (criminal justice and sociology) provide voter registration information and stickers at a voter registration station on south campus in St. Paul on Sept. 22, 2020. (Mark Brown / University of St. Thomas)

The registration drive also involved the foresight and hard work of faculty and staff who came together under the Civic Engagement Voter Education and Advocacy Task Force (CEVEA), which was created to unify the voter education, civic engagement efforts.

“St. Thomas is lucky to have a leadership group that educates students about voting and promotes civic engagement across campus,” said Amy McDonough, chief of staff for President Julie Sullivan. “The Civic Engagement Voter Education and Advocacy Task Force has been instrumental in ensuring that we make nonpartisan civic engagement efforts a priority at St. Thomas, and their work played a role in increasing this participation of Tommies during a tumultuous and wild political year!”

The leadership team for the voter engagement involved more than 40 individuals across campus, including Hill-Muñoz, as well as Associate Vice Provost and Director of the School of Social Work Katharine Hill, Executive Director for the Center for the Common Good Theresa Ricke-Kiely, Director of Neighborhood and Community Relations Amy Gage and Assistant Professor of Social Work Roberto Aspholm.

“The efforts and work of CEVEA, the CEEP fellows and the passionate students over the 2020 elections cycle ensured that as a campus community that practices changemaking, we focused on developing democratic engaged Tommies that hosted educational panels with the Minnesota secretary of state, created ‘get out to vote’ social media campaigns and built voting campaigns that had community engagement and buy-in,” Hill-Muñoz said. “Notable was our partnerships with Athletics and the SAC group, which allowed us to host larger engagements with extensive reach.”