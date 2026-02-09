Statement Regarding Shelter-in-Place on Feb. 9, 2026

On Monday afternoon, the University of St. Thomas received a message from an individual claiming to be on campus with a firearm, threatening to harm himself. St. Thomas responded by issuing a shelter-in-place order for both campuses and the university’s Public Safety Department coordinated with local law enforcement to assess the situation. The university lifted the order after authorities determined the individual was not on campus and did not present a threat to the community. The university resumed classes in the afternoon.
