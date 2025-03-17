Three New Members Join School of Engineering’s Strategic Advisory Board for the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science

The University of St. Thomas School of Engineering Department of Software Engineering and Data Science welcomed three new members to its Strategic Advisory Board on March 13, 2025.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jaime Wascalus, Faith Tang, and John Avenson to our Strategic Advisory Board,” said Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science. “Their extensive experience and diverse perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to advance our Software Engineering and Data Science programs. These new members, under the leadership of Chair Jote Taddese, will play a pivotal role in ensuring our curriculum remains cutting-edge and aligned with industry demands, ultimately empowering our students to become future leaders in technology.”

About the new board members

Jaime Wascalus

Jaime Wascalus - Director and Chief Information Officer, Office of Technology and Communications, City of Saint Paul

Wascalus transitioned from web and application development to leadership after discovering her passion for guiding diverse, creative teams. Following a decade in technology leadership at the University of Minnesota, she joined the City of Saint Paul as director and CIO in 2022. She now leads the Office of Technology and Communications, supporting a city that works for all. Wascalus serves on several boards focused on inclusive tech, including Smart North and Full Stack Saint Paul, and contributes to the GovAI Coalition Board's work on responsible AI implementation.

Faith Tang

Faith Tang - Chief Information Officer, Mortenson

Tang has more than 13 years of experience in senior leadership roles managing the Global IT organization, including as CIO in the manufacturing industry, and more than 10 years of IT management experience in the health care industry. Tang has a demonstrated track record of enabling business growth with digital transformation, innovating new solutions to improve operation efficiency, driving M&A activity with integrations, and building Shared Service team for IT cost efficiency.

Mortenson is a U.S.-based, top 25 builder, developer and provider of energy and engineering services committed to helping organizations move their strategies forward.

John Avenson

John Avenson - Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer at Minnesota Twins