Three Tommies Honored for Exceptional Community Engagement

The University of St. Thomas has over 60 students who qualify for the 2025 President's Volunteer Service Award. PVSA is an esteemed recognition that celebrates individuals across the United States who embody a deep commitment to volunteerism and civic leadership. The Center for the Common Good shed a spotlight on three of the St. Thomas students — Naomi Peters, Olivia Keller, and Ana Ware. At the May 13 undergraduate student leadership award ceremony, “The Tommies,” they were recognized for their extraordinary community contributions.

"These three incredible students have each dedicated over 175 hours to community engagement this academic year,” said Teri Mueller Dorn, senior program manager in the Center for the Common Good. “They have impacted communities locally and internationally and their efforts reflect St. Thomas’ core value of advancing the common good.”

Naomi Peters '26: Passion for Community Care

Naomi Peters, a junior studying finance on a pre-med track, has volunteered with local nonprofits and served as a St. Thomas Interfaith Fellow. Her journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic when she worked as a CNA, providing essential care and support to those in need.

"Working in hospice and memory care opened my eyes to the vulnerabilities that many people face," Peters shared. "It inspired me to seek out more opportunities to engage and make a meaningful difference."

Peters' experiences have shaped her vision of leadership, centered around equity and social impact. "I want my future endeavors, whether in healthcare, consulting, or entrepreneurship, to always put people, purpose, and justice at the forefront," she said.

Olivia Keller '26: Global Solidarity in Action

Olivia Keller, also a junior and a talented Division I student-athlete, has invested her time and talents in numerous philanthropic events this year with Girls on the Run and Live Brave 5Ks. Additionally, Keller chose to dedicate her summer to volunteering in Córdoba, Argentina. There, she worked in a local health clinic and English language center, gaining invaluable insights into global solidarity.

A pivotal moment for Keller occurred during a medical mission trip to Honduras where a patient offered her a guava fruit — a gesture that symbolized the true essence of service. "It made me realize that service isn't just about what you give, but how you show up for people," she said. "It's about dignity, connection, and care."

Keller aspires to become a physician who leads with empathy and presence: "Volunteering has taught me that being a good doctor is about more than just diagnoses; it's about truly listening to your patients."

Ana Ware '25: Leading with Compassion

Ware's journey into volunteerism began with her grandfather, Doug Hennes ’77, a longtime university leader and volunteer. "One of my fondest memories is delivering Meals on Wheels with my grandpa," she recalled. "It sparked my passion for community work and the impact it can have."

Through her efforts, Ware has played a pivotal role in increasing student involvement in food and housing justice initiatives. "Volunteering has affirmed my path in social work," she shared. "It has taught me that creating change and building relationships go hand in hand with compassion and dignity."

“Together, these three outstanding Tommies embody the university's Catholic mission of fostering morally responsible leaders who seek to advance the common good,” said Father Chris Collins, vice president for Mission at St. Thomas. “Their collective impact reflects a shared vision of hope and a desire to make a positive impact.”