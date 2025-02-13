University of St. Thomas Becomes Minnesota’s First Private University to Receive Age-Friendly Campus Designation

The University of St. Thomas in Minnesota has been officially recognized as an Age-Friendly University (AFU), joining the prestigious Age-Friendly Global Network. St. Thomas is the first private university in Minnesota to earn this recognition.

“Our mission to advance the common good compels us to prepare students to attend to the needs of an aging society, to create conditions for age inclusivity on campus, and to eliminate misconceptions about aging,” said St. Thomas President Rob Vischer.

This distinction highlights the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all ages.

Although the university has served older adults for decades in various capacities, its road to this designation began two years ago when St. Thomas applied for an Age-Friendly Minnesota Community Grant.

Tanya Rand

“We found out about this grant opportunity through the Age-Friendly Minnesota (AFMN) Council and were fortunate to receive it as it will allow us to expand our age-friendly work,” said Tanya Rand, faculty member and coordinator of the Area Emphasis in Aging Program in the Morrison Family College of Health School of Social Work.

Age-Friendly Minnesota is a collaborative statewide effort that is part of a global movement to ensure older people are valued and integrated into systems and communities at a new level. The AFU designation through the Age-Friendly Global Network acknowledges higher education institutions dedicated to creating environments that address the needs and interests of older adults.

“For us, this initiative is about how generations across the life span can come together to learn, thrive, and support each other. It means that we include older adults in our campus life, and that we prepare our students to work with our growing communities. That’s what being an Age-Friendly University really means,” Rand said.

The university’s Selim Center for Lifelong Learning, Morrison Family College of Health, Office for Mission, and Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion played pivotal roles in securing this designation. The Selim Center, which has served approximately 105,000 older adult learners over 51 years, provides a bridge for lifelong learning and intergenerational engagement.

Bob Shoemake

“Our Selim Center has long championed lifelong learning, and this designation is a testament to our ongoing commitment,” said Bob Shoemake, director of the Selim Center. “We look forward to expanding our initiatives to further support older learners and enhance intergenerational connections on campus.”

St. Thomas continues to develop age-inclusive academic, practice, and research opportunities for students who want to pursue careers working with older adults, their families, and the communities in which they live. The Morrison Family College of Health has faculty members who conduct specialized research on aging and the college offers the Area of Emphasis in Aging program for scholars who focus on the field of aging.

The university has started an employee resource group called Tommies Across Generations for intergenerational dialogue and another called Tommie Caregivers, to help faculty and staff at St. Thomas journey alongside colleagues with their family caregiving needs.

St. Thomas also connects students with older adults in the community through the Center for the Common Good, fostering meaningful intergenerational relationships through volunteerism and experiential learning.

Karin Trail-Johnson

“At St. Thomas, we believe in the dignity of every person and the transformative power of education at all stages of life,” said Karin Trail-Johnson, director of new pathways and vocation in the Office for Mission. “This designation reflects our commitment to fostering a vibrant, intergenerational learning community where people of all ages can grow intellectually, spiritually, and socially.”

Provost Eddy Rojas added, “Moving forward, we expect to continue building on the 10 Age-Friendly University Principles and plan to focus intently on two academic goals: expanding online education opportunities and increasing our students’ understanding of the longevity dividend.”

St. Thomas has also supported age-friendly work in Minnesota by hosting and sponsoring the Minnesota Gerontological Society conference. Additionally, the university holds annual events honoring older adult alumni and offers vocation exploration programs designed for individuals transitioning into retirement, such as The Next Chapter Program.

President Vischer underscored, "This isn’t just about serving older adults – it’s about creating a dynamic, intergenerational learning environment that benefits everyone."