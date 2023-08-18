University of St. Thomas Ranked a ‘Best College’ by Princeton Review for 2023

The University of St. Thomas in Minnesota is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates according to The Princeton Review. The education services company profiles and again recommends St. Thomas in the new edition of its annual college guide, The Best 389 Colleges: 2024 Edition.

The university is also featured in several sub-categories, including ranking No. 14 in the “Green Matters: Everyone Cares About Conservation” category and No. 17 in the “Best-Run Colleges” category.

“We salute the University of St. Thomas for its outstanding academics, and its many other impressive offerings. We’re delighted to recommend it as an ideal choice for students searching for their ‘best-fit’ college,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief and lead author of The Best 389 Colleges.

The Princeton Review does not rank the colleges in the book hierarchically, from 1 to 389. However, the book has 50 categories of ranking lists. Each list names the top 25 schools (of those in the book) in its category. The ranking lists are tallied based on The Princeton Review’s surveys of 165,000 students at the 389 schools in the book. The company’s 85-question student survey asked students to rate their colleges on dozens of topics and report on their campus experiences at them. Information on the survey process and methodology for the ranking lists is on The Princeton Review’s website here.

St. Thomas also holds spots on other Princeton Review lists, including Best Midwest, Guide to Green Colleges, and Top 50 Undergraduate Entrepreneurship Programs.