University of St. Thomas Receives $2M From Bright.Green to Advance Microgrid Innovation

The University of St. Thomas, in partnership with Bright.Green, has announced a $2 million investment to advance cutting-edge research in microgrid technology. This funding will support the construction of a state-of-the-art microgrid facility and establish Dr. Mahmoud Kabalan as the Bright.Green Director of the Center for Microgrid Research, located on the university’s St. Paul, Minnesota, campus.

The new facility will serve as a national leader in microgrid innovation, pioneering one of the world’s first networked microgrid systems. Designed to drive energy independence, resilience, and sustainability, the center will integrate AI-driven power management, carbon-negative energy production, and advanced grid technology, enabling real-world testing of electric vehicles (EVs), electric buses, and decentralized power solutions.

Dr. Mahmoud Kabalan

“This facility will be among the most advanced in the world, developing groundbreaking solutions for grid modernization, energy security, and next-generation workforce training,” Kabalan said.

This investment underscores Bright.Green’s commitment to reshaping the future of energy through resilient and decentralized solutions.

“At Bright.Green, we believe the future of energy lies in innovative, sustainable, and distributed power solutions,” said Jason Bright, principal investor and private equity founder. “This initiative is not just about research – it’s about creating real-world models for energy independence and security. We’re proud to support Dr. Kabalan and his team in developing next-generation grid technology and ensuring clean, efficient power is accessible to all.”