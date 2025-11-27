Sights and Sounds: Tommie Volleyball Celebrates Summit League Championship Win

Tommie Volleyball is the first St. Thomas program to earn a Division I bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Fresh off winning their first Division I conference championship after their 3-1 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Tommie Volleyball received a joyous welcome from the University of St. Thomas community and their families. Tommie Volleyball is the first St. Thomas program to earn a Division I bid to the NCAA Tournament.

As they arrived back on campus, Ellie Gustafson ’27 was the first to deboard the bus, holding high the trophy emblazoned with the words “2025 Summit League Volleyball Tournament Champion.”

St. Thomas Women’s Volleyball team celebrate their win of the Summit League Championship. They are the first team in the St. Thomas Division I era to qualify and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“It was cold, people are going home for Thanksgiving, so we didn’t expect so many people to be here.” Tezra Rudzitis ’26

“We’re not done!,” Head Coach Thanh Pham yelled out to the crowd. Regarding the mindset of the players, he added: “The fact that they could trust the process in the tightest moments was key to our victories.”

The Tommies finished the season with a 10-6 conference record to finish third in conference. The battletested Tommies won three matches in Summit League Championship tournament, including the championship win over South Dakota State, who held a perfect 17-0 record in conference before the Tommies came out victorious.

The Tommies will learn their seeding in the national tournament Sunday, Nov. 30.

Fans celebrate as the St. Thomas Women’s Volleyball team returns from winning the Summit League Championship as the first team in our Division I era to qualify and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament outside of the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex on November 26, 2025 in St. Paul. (Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas) St. Thomas community members await the return of the volleyball team. (Brandon Woller '17/University of St. Thomas) Phil Esten and Coach Thanh Pham pose for a photo as the St. Thomas Women’s Volleyball team celebrates after they return from winning the Summit League Championship as the first team in our Division I era to qualify and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament outside of the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex on Nov. 26, 2025 in St. Paul. (Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas) Coach Thanh Pham and family reconnect as the St. Thomas Women’s Volleyball team celebrates after they return from winning the Summit League Championship as the first team in our Division I era to qualify and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament outside of the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex on Nov. 26, 2025 in St. Paul. (Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas) Coach Thanh Pham’s family poses for a photo with signs to celebrate as the St. Thomas Women’s Volleyball team returns from winning the Summit League Championship as the first team in our Division I era to qualify and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament outside of the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex on Nov. 26, 2025 in St. Paul. (Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas) Ellie Gustafson ’27 holding the Summit League Championship trophy on Nov. 26, 2025 in St. Paul. (Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas) Fans wait to celebrate as the St. Thomas Women’s Volleyball team returns from winning the Summit League Championship as the first team in our Division I era to qualify and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament outside of the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex on Nov. 26, 2025 in St. Paul. (Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas) St. Thomas Women’s Volleyball team poses for a photo and celebrates as they return from winning the Summit League Championship as the first team in our Division I era to qualify and earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament outside of the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex on Nov. 26, 2025 in St. Paul. (Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas) Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas Photos by Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas