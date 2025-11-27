Sights and Sounds: Tommie Volleyball Celebrates Summit League Championship Win

Fresh off winning their first Division I conference championship after their 3-1 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, Tommie Volleyball received a joyous welcome from the University of St. Thomas community and their families. Tommie Volleyball is the first St. Thomas program to earn a Division I bid to the NCAA Tournament.
As they arrived back on campus, Ellie Gustafson ’27 was the first to deboard the bus, holding high the trophy emblazoned with the words “2025 Summit League Volleyball Tournament Champion.”
“It was cold, people are going home for Thanksgiving, so we didn’t expect so many people to be here.”
Tezra Rudzitis ’26
“We’re not done!,” Head Coach Thanh Pham yelled out to the crowd. Regarding the mindset of the players, he added: “The fact that they could trust the process in the tightest moments was key to our victories.”
The Tommies finished the season with a 10-6 conference record to finish third in conference. The battletested Tommies won three matches in Summit League Championship tournament, including the championship win over South Dakota State, who held a perfect 17-0 record in conference before the Tommies came out victorious.
The Tommies will learn their seeding in the national tournament Sunday, Nov. 30.
“I’m most proud of the fact that we stayed connected through it all.”