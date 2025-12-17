Paola Ehrmantraut Named Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at St. Thomas

Dr. Paola Ehrmantraut has been appointed as Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at the University of St. Thomas, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

Ehrmantraut currently serves as Endowed Chair in the Humanities, director of the MA in Diversity Leadership, and associate professor of Spanish. She brings to this role a distinguished record of academic leadership, curricular innovation, and deep commitment to the St. Thomas mission. Most recently, she served as chair of the Faculty Senate, where she provided thoughtful, principled leadership and helped strengthen shared governance during a period of important institutional decision-making.

In 2023, she was also named Professor of the Year, a recognition that reflects both her excellence in teaching and the profound respect she holds among her peers.

"Her work consistently reflects an ability to bring people together across disciplines and units, align academic strategy with institutional priorities, and translate vision into meaningful outcomes for students, faculty, and the broader community," said Executive Vice President and Provost Eddy Rojas. "Please join me in congratulating Dr. Ehrmantraut on her appointment. I am confident she will serve the university with integrity, wisdom, and a collaborative spirit as we continue to advance academic excellence in service of the common good."