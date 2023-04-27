University of St. Thomas Student Recognized on 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll

Skye Schultz is one of 175 college students recognized for her nonpartisan democratic engagement work in 2022

ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN) has recognized University of St. Thomas student Skye Schultz as part of the 2023 ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll. The ALL IN Student Voting Honor Roll awards college students doing outstanding work to advance nonpartisan democratic engagement at participating campuses. Schultz joins a group of 175 students recognized for their voter registration, education and turnout efforts ahead of last year’s historic midterm elections. The 2022 midterm elections saw one of the highest youth turnout rates for a midterm election in the past 40 years – an estimated 23% of young people ages 18 to 29 turned out to vote.

Secretary of State Steve Simon worked with St. Thomas staff to register students during voter registration efforts on campus in September 2022.

“As a student leader in fall 2022, Skye led a group of four student voter ambassadors in organizing voter registration stations across campus and was a project lead for National Voter Registration Day. She did this while also organizing a campus visit and Q&A event with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon,” said Manuela Hill-Muñoz, director of innovation, creative content and changemaking at the University of St. Thomas and a member of the CEVEA leadership team. “Skye believes in raising awareness about the importance of voting rights and organized a panel to build an understanding among students of the importance of engaging the disenfranchised members of our community on their right to vote. Skye is a passionate, organized, bright student who works hard in ensuring her fellow Tommies are engaged members of our society.”

“This year’s honorees played a crucial part in registering and empowering student voters ahead of last year’s midterm elections, resulting in historic turnout among young voters. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge is honored to celebrate hundreds of student leaders encouraging nonpartisan democratic engagement across the country,” said Jennifer Domagal-Goldman, executive director of the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. “These students organized voter registration drives, coordinated campuswide voter engagement resources and brought polling locations to their campuses. We are excited to watch these students continue to change the world.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge empowers colleges and universities to achieve excellence in nonpartisan student democratic engagement. With the support of the ALL IN staff, campuses that join the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge complete a set of action items to institutionalize nonpartisan civic learning, political engagement and voter participation on their campus. The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge currently engages more than 9.8 million students from more than 965 institutions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Campuses can join ALL IN here.