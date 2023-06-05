Video Quotes from the Quad

VIDEO: Why Do Priests Wear Black with a White Collar?

Posted on By Phil Ervin

There is a long history behind why Catholic priests wear a black clerical suit with a white collar. "It was a gradual process," says Father Evan Koop, dean of men at the St. Paul Seminary, which sits on the south campus of the University of St. Thomas. He says originally, priests wore the same clothes as everyone else. The change started after the fall of the Roman Empire. Play the video for his explanation.

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications