Welcome to the New Academic Year

Welcome to the 2022-23 academic year! To our students, new and returning, welcome to campus! I've recorded a special message for you below:

After the challenges posed by the pandemic, it is a great joy to welcome students, faculty and staff to our in-person opening celebrations throughout Welcome Days. I hope you'll be able to join us for Opening Mass with Archbishop Bernard Hebda on Thursday, Sept. 8, at noon in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.