Welcome to the New Academic Year

Posted on By Rob Vischer

Interim President Rob Vischer issued the following letter to the St. Thomas community on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Dear students, faculty and staff,

Welcome to the 2022-23 academic year! To our students, new and returning, welcome to campus! I've recorded a special message for you below:

After the challenges posed by the pandemic, it is a great joy to welcome students, faculty and staff to our in-person opening celebrations throughout Welcome Days. I hope you'll be able to join us for Opening Mass with Archbishop Bernard Hebda on Thursday, Sept. 8, at noon in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.

I wish each of you all God’s blessings. Roll Toms!

