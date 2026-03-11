Wesley Griffiths to Direct Risk Management and Insurance Program

The Risk Management and Insurance program (RM&I) at the University of St. Thomas announced the appointment of Wesley Griffiths as Executive Fellow and Program Director. In this role, Griffiths will oversee the undergraduate RM&I certificate and drive program growth through expanded academic offerings, experiential learning opportunities and engagement with industry partners.

Griffiths' appointment is an important milestone for the university's Center for Risk Management and Insurance, which prepares and empowers students to become the insurance industry's next generation of leaders. Together with existing RM&I staff, including industry veteran Dan Riley, Griffiths will focus on executing the program’s strategic plan, which includes introducing a health insurance course into the curriculum as well as increased student exposure to risks facing society today from rising healthcare costs, changes in climate and government regulations and technology advances such as artificial intelligence.

"I’ve had an incredibly rewarding experience working in this industry over the past 25 years and am proud of how the insurance industry helps individuals and businesses prepare for and navigate some of their toughest challenges," said Griffiths, who also serves as assistant vice president and senior actuary at Travelers. "I’m excited to help students explore the variety of opportunities the insurance and risk management field presents and support them in finding rewarding and meaningful careers in a growing and innovative industry."

Giving back to the industry has been a big part of Griffiths’ story. He served for a decade on the Board of Trustees of Gamma Iota Sigma (GIS), a large inter-collegiate organization for students pursuing careers in insurance, risk management and actuarial science. As a past president, he championed organizational growth through new GIS chapters on several college campuses across the country, including the Beta Pi Chapter at St. Thomas in 2014. Griffiths is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and a University of Minnesota-Duluth graduate with degrees in Mathematics and Economics.

"We’re incredibly excited to have Wesley join us at the University of St. Thomas," said Bill Tolman, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. "The Risk Management and Insurance Program has a solid academic foundation, a strong reputation in the industry and has had great success in the early years — consistently attracting strong students and preparing them for careers post-graduation. Wesley’s experiences in the industry and his strong relationships uniquely position him to help St. Thomas take this program to the next level, and I look forward to working with him in his new role."

About the Center for Risk Management and Insurance