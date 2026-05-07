A Wellness Club Helps Students GLOW

Abby Hutchinson ’26, co-founder of the student group Girls Living Out Wellness (GLOW), still remembers touring the University of St. Thomas for the first time.

“I found myself comparing every school to the University of St. Thomas,” she said.

Abby Hutchinson

Hutchinson immediately felt a sense of belonging that stayed with her, even as she formed one of the largest student organizations at the Minnesota university.

In addition to having GLOW meet students where they're at in their wellness journey, Hutchinson built a strong presence across campus through other leadership roles in student organizations, including the Supply Chain and Operations Management Club and Women in Business.

As a Fauth Business and Aquinas Honors scholar, she is double majoring in operations and supply chain management and leadership and management, with a minor in business analytics.

Creating connections

The idea for GLOW came to her while she was studying abroad on the London Business Semester. Hutchinson and her roommate, Lillee Surdell, found themselves bonding over staying active and finding community.

The pair had connected through a shared interest in running and wellness prior to going abroad. They saw a gap in non-academic opportunities to build connections around wellness with other students outside the classroom.

When asking other St. Thomas students abroad if they would want to be a part of something similar back on campus, they heard a resounding ‘yes.’

“This inspired us to expand the idea and network after learning other girls would also be interested in something like this,” Hutchinson said.

Many students stopped by the GLOW booth at the 2025 Student Engagement Fair.

The process wasn’t effortless. Launching GLOW required more than just an idea; Hutchinson had to demonstrate to administration there was truly a need on campus. After refining their vision, they held their first event, which drew more than 100 students. The turnout confirmed what they envisioned.

“It put in perspective how much people are longing for a community like this,” Hutchinson said.

Today, GLOW has more than 600 members, hosting weekly events centered on promoting holistic wellness and social connections.

GLOW offers a variety of low-pressure activities, on-campus and off-campus, including yoga and Pilates classes, workout studio sessions, study nights, crafting events, wellness speakers, and skincare-focused gatherings.

Dr. Kyle Goldschmidt, an associate professor of business and one of Hutchinson’s mentors during the London Business Semester, said her leadership reflects a strong commitment to community and inclusion.

“Under her guidance, GLOW has become a thriving student community that embodies servant leadership — encouraging inclusion, confidence and compassion among its members,” Goldschmidt said.

GLOW in action

Hutchinson recalled that the most meaningful moments happen during low-pressure walks where students walk along the Mississippi River and talk, creating a space that encourages more students to get to know each other one-on-one.

Larger events, like GLOW’s annual Galentines, bring in hundreds of students to an energetic atmosphere. Nearly 300 students attended the 2026 Galentines, a Valentine's Day alternative. The guest speaker was holistic specialist and Tommie alumna Bailey Braccini '22, CEO-founder of Elevate Wellness Coaching.

Tommie alumna Bailey Braccini '22, CEO-founder of Elevate Wellness Coaching was the guest speaker for the 2026 Galentines event.

"These girls (Abby Hutchinson, Valerie Krinke, and Jade Nicholls) have built a wonderful community and put so much intention into this event," Braccini posted on her Linkedin after the event.

At the event, Hutchinson danced on stage and made newcomers feel welcome.

“It warms my heart so much, because that’s what it’s all about,” Hutchinson said.

Despite the scale, Hutchinson said the impact of GLOW is still shown through the individual experiences.

“I’m a transfer student and I would consider myself an introvert, but I’m so happy I came,” one student told her after one event.

GLOW members participated in boxing exercises at an area gym.

Learning in real time

Creating GLOW while still in college gave Hutchinson an opportunity to apply in real time what she was learning in classes.

Hutchinson leads nine members on the executive board, where she facilitates weekly meetings.

“As a leadership and management major, I’ve learned so much about leading and managing teams in this environment,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson applies course concepts, like adapting to communication styles and creating spaces for teams to contribute.

Alongside leading GLOW, Hutchinson has worked at the St. Thomas Admissions Office all four years as a student visit experience coordinator, helping welcome prospective students and their families to campus.

Glow Club members pose for a photo at the Student Engagement Fair on Monahan Plaza on August 29, 2025 in St. Paul. GLOW Club executive boards members set up a booth at the Student Engagement Fair in August 2025.

Through those experiences, Hutchinson has developed her leadership style, centered around inclusion and authenticity.

“In every way, St. Thomas has shaped who I am today, personally and professionally,” she said.

Katie Iverson said Hutchinson’s leadership is rooted in inclusion and connection.

“She leads by bringing people in and making them feel valued,” Iverson said.

Her role in GLOW is another way for Hutchinson to build community and connections on campus.

What’s next

As Hutchinson prepares to graduate, she has set a path for GLOW’s future. Already making their selection for next year's executive board after seeing a strong interest in leadership from their members.

“I feel confident in the new team to continue on the legacy of GLOW and continue bringing fun new events to the students here,” Hutchinson said.

Her advice for future students?