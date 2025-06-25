David Williard Selected to Lead Selim Center for Lifelong Learning

Dr. David Williard, an associate professor of history at the University of St. Thomas, has been named the new faculty director of the Selim Center for Lifelong Learning, effective July 1. Bob Shoemake, Selim’s current director, is retiring at the end of June.

Williard, who joined St. Thomas in 2012, brings extensive experience with the Selim Center, having served as a frequent lecturer, advisory board member, and program collaborator since 2015. He has taught or co-taught more than 20 courses across six different thematic series. Additionally, his experience as faculty co-director of the "We March for Justice" travel program, which has included Selim students for the past two years, has demonstrated his ability to facilitate meaningful conversations across diverse age groups and backgrounds. This skill directly aligned with the Selim Center’s mission of intergenerational learning and community engagement.



"The center's work to cultivate an intergenerational community of lifelong learners by bringing together students of all ages, faculty, and civic leaders has provided some of the most academically enriching and personally fulfilling work I have undertaken in my career," Williard said.

As faculty director, Williard will work with stakeholders on and off campus to continue to develop the Selim Center's programming with an eye toward meeting the ever-changing needs and interests of adult learners. His vision includes strengthening connections between the center and university alumni while maintaining the center’s vital role as a public resource.