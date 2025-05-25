Dougherty Family College Class of 2025 Celebrates Associate Degrees

In a celebration filled with emotion, pride, and promise, Dougherty Family College honored the Class of 2025 as they crossed the stage and into the next chapter of their lives. Surrounded by their “ohana” – their family of relatives, friends, faculty, and staff, these scholars marked a major milestone by earning their associate degrees and becoming part of a growing legacy of excellence at the University of St. Thomas.

Students celebrate at the commencement ceremony for Dougherty Family College on May 25, 2025, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Students cross the stage to receive their diplomas at the ceremony for Dougherty Family College. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Students leave the commencement ceremony for Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

“Looking back, two years seemed so far away, as if it would never arrive,” DFC commencement speaker Ruth Nayeli Garcia-Genis ’25 AA said. “But today, it finally has … and here we are, surrounded by those who love us and support us, graduating.”

Nayeli Garcia-Genis, the Dougherty Family College 2025 commencement speaker discusses what has been impactful about DFC.

Her words reflected the journey that many of her peers experienced. As a first-generation college student, Garcia-Genis spoke of overcoming fear, navigating unfamiliar territory, and still forging ahead.

Ruth Nayeli Garcia-Genis ’25 AA speaks at the ceremony for Dougherty Family College graduates. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

“This draining feeling that fills our heads with self-doubt has a name: imposter syndrome,” she said. “But the next time those doubts return – because they will – take a moment to reflect on how far you have come … See that you are more than enough. And as proof, you are here today.”

Support, strength and achievement

Garcia-Genis is one of 17 graduating DFC students who received the DFC Excellence Scholarship to continue their bachelor’s degree studies at St. Thomas. Many of the scholars and other graduates celebrated personal achievement that reflected both their hard work and their circle of community support.

Danielle Bolin

One of them is Danielle Marie Bolin ’25 AA, who will maintain her friend relationships when she continues her bachelor’s degree major in criminal justice and minor in psychology at St. Thomas. She said, “What excites me most about getting my bachelor's degree and continuing ahead is that I get to do it with the help of my community. Meaning, all of my friends, all of the advice, all the good memories. I will still have that at the four-year campus.”

This year’s commencement was more than a celebration of individual accomplishments and achievement, it was a testament to the collective spirit of DFC.

Students cross the stage to receive their diplomas at the commencement ceremony for Dougherty Family College. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Faculty and administrators process in at the commencement ceremony for Dougherty Family College. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Students cross the stage to receive their diplomas at the commencement ceremony for Dougherty Family College. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Dougherty Family College Dean Buffy Smith congratulates a student after receiving their diploma. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

In her address to the graduates, Dougherty Family College Dean Buffy Smith, the Eugene and Mary Frey Endowed Chair, said “If we work together, as one human family, we can solve our social problems. As leaders, I hope you choose to develop policies and practices that affirm and value the human dignity of everyone.”

Smith added, “It is your responsibility as transformational leaders to use your intellect, talents, and gifts to create a more just and equitable world.”

Students celebrate with friends and family after the commencement ceremony for Dougherty Family College on May 25, 2025, in St. Paul. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) A Dougherty Family College graduate poses for a photo with friends and family. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Students celebrate with friends and family after commencement. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) Students toss their caps into the air celebrating their graduation. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas) A student carries several gifts of balloons after the Dougherty Family College commencement ceremony. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

It takes an “ohana”

That vision of shared responsibility and collective care was echoed by Garcia-Genis, who took a moment to express gratitude to the DFC ohana.

“To the incredible faculty and staff who guided us, challenged us, and never gave up on us, thank you for being our mentors, our motivators, and our family,” Garcia-Genis said in her speech.

And to her fellow classmates, she had other words of encouragement. “If we were able to climb this mountain, we can climb any other we want. Look forward to your dreams as we navigate into a world of opportunities,” she said. “You are sitting next to future nurses, social workers, teachers, scientists, accountants, business owners, and maybe even the next world-changer.”

A graduate's cap reads “To Grow is to Change” at the commencement ceremony for Dougherty Family College. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)