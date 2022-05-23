Dr. Avinash Malshe Receives 2022 Ireland Award

Dr. Avinash Malshe, professor of marketing, has been announced as the recipient of the 2022 John Ireland Presidential Award for Outstanding Achievement as a Teacher-Scholar. The award recognizes the exemplary academic achievement of tenured members of the St. Thomas faculty who have demonstrated a sustained commitment not only to their respective disciplines, but also to the university.

Dr. Malshe first joined St. Thomas in 2005 as a member of the Master of Business Administration core faculty, bringing with him a unique combination of industry experience and disciplinary expertise.

He also maintains a well-earned scholarly reputation in the field of sales research, particularly in the area of sales-marketing interface (SMI). Scholars consider him a thought leader in the SMI domain, having published 17 articles on the topic and more than 10 conference proceedings, including his seminal 2009 article in the prestigious Journal of Academy of Marketing Science.

During his time in the Opus College of Business, Dr. Malshe has produced 33 peer-reviewed journal articles in top-tier journals in the fields of marketing, management, innovation and entrepreneurship. His scholarly record includes international and national conference presentations, a heavily cited book chapter, and a book: Improving Sales and Marketing Collaboration: A Step-by-Step Guide.

Given the importance of the sales-marketing interface and his work on marketing strategy, Dr. Malshe has been invited to speak to marketing professionals, including at Medtronic and Ecolab, and is a sought-after presenter in executive education training seminars, including customized programs for 3M, Optum, Deluxe Corp., and APi Group, Inc.

Yet Dr. Malshe is also recognized by his colleagues as an effective educator with a well-developed teaching philosophy, focusing on creating learning environments where students are challenged to think creatively and critically and are encouraged to develop integrative and innovative approaches to business opportunities. His undergraduate and graduate courses are popular and well-reviewed among students.

Dr. Malshe has also been a strong proponent of St. Thomas’s study abroad offerings and other global business initiatives. In 2014 he developed a new graduate study abroad course to India titled “Marketing in a Mega Market.” In 2020 he developed “Doing Business Down Under,” a study abroad course in Australia and New Zealand. During January 2022, he taught a new virtual study abroad course titled “Doing Business in a Post-Pandemic World.”

Dr. Malshe also regularly engages students outside of the curriculum: he has served as the faculty advisor for the FT-MBA Marketing Club and has coached teams at marketing and MBA competitions; he has also involved students in collaborative research projects through several Graduate Research Team grants.