Biology Professor Awarded NSF Grant for Research on Reducing Ammonia Emissions From Animal Farming

Dr. Dalma Martinović-Weigelt, a University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences biology professor, and her collaborators have been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) research grant to ensure sustainable use of lubabegron (LUB).

LUB is the first FDA-approved chemical for reducing ammonia emissions from animal farming operations. In addition to training graduate and undergraduate students, the research team will engage in activities that will promote awareness of LUB among the research and environmental policy communities, conduct a study of its environmental occurrence and effects, and help to ensure humane and sustainable animal farming practices and safe food system for humans.