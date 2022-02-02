Football Adds Seven to the Signing Class of 2022 in Second Signing Period

St. Thomas football continues to build its roster with the addition of seven student-athletes making their formal commitment to the university and coach Glenn Caruso's program.

The seven-player class features student-athletes from five states, including three from the Golden State. Of the seven prospects, four are offensive players and three are defenders.

The Tommies placed third out of 11 teams last fall in the Pioneer Football League in its inaugural Division I season. They closed with a 7-3 overall record to continue a streak in the 14-year Caruso era with seven or more victories in all 13 seasons with games played. St. Thomas had both the PFL's Offensive and Defensive Newcomer of the Year award recipients, and also had numerous players recognized as all-conference and academic all-conference.

"The opportunity that we have embraced as a first-year Division I university is special," said Caruso. "It takes a lot of people believing in common values to attempt an unprecedented task like this. The entrepreneurial spirit that our locker room has always radiated has helped lay a groundwork so we can celebrate days like today and bring in the next group of leaders and student-athletes.

"Recruiting is certainly the lifeblood of any program but it's also an ongoing process and even though the lion share of the class was signed in the early signing period, it's always critical to make sure that we finish the class strong. These seven young men that we are able to add to the class rounds it out tremendously well. It's a balanced group of young men – they will fit in well to the culture of our team. In addition to their athletic abilities they hold dearly the importance of their education, and entrepreneurial spirit and a pioneering attitude," Caruso added.