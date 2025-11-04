Hans Gustafson Pens Chapter in Book on Belonging at Catholic Universities

Hans Gustafson, PhD, director of the Jay Phillips Center for Interreligious Studies and senior adjunct professor of theology, published the chapter “Engaging Religious Diversity: Radical Hospitality in Catholic Universities for the Common Public Good” in Beneath the Roar and Tumult: Promoting Radical Hospitality and Belonging in College Classrooms (Liturgical Press, 2025).
Building on this work, Gustafson delivered the invited presentation “Between ‘Am I Wrong?’ and ‘Calmer Than You Are’: Interreligious Leadership in a Diverse Disagreement Society” at the Interfaith and Faith-Based Universities Conference hosted by Brigham Young University in September.