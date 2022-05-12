Honoring the Longstanding Frey Legacy at St. Thomas

With a formal dedication and celebration on May 11, Tommie East was renamed the Mary and Gene Frey Hall.
The new name reflects the commitment of trustee emeritus Gene Frey ’52 in honor of his
late wife Mary to expand opportunities for students to benefit from residential learning experiences, without funding as a barrier.
"Mary and [Gene's] strongest passion has been to make it possible for students of all backgrounds – socioeconomic, racial, geographic, first-generation – to access the full benefits of the St. Thomas education," President Julie Sullivan said.
Attendees gather during an event celebrating the Frey Room and Board Grants gift in front of the newly renamed Mary and Gene Frey Hall (formerly Tommie East) on May 11 in St. Paul.
"Without DFC and the Frey Continuation Scholarship, I don't know where I would have been, but I know that my life would have been completely different," Dougherty Family College alumna and current St. Thomas student Aiesha Osman said.
"On behalf of the well over 1,000 Tommies for whom your scholarships have already provided support, opened doors and lessened financial burdens, thank you," Undergraduate Student Government President Adam Revoir '22 said.
A new portrait of Mary and Gene Frey by artist Cyd Wicker was unveiled during the event.