Honoring the Longstanding Frey Legacy at St. Thomas

With a formal dedication and celebration on May 11, Tommie East was renamed the Mary and Gene Frey Hall.

The new name reflects the commitment of trustee emeritus Gene Frey ’52 in honor of his late wife Mary to expand opportunities for students to benefit from residential learning experiences, without funding as a barrier.

"Mary and [Gene's] strongest passion has been to make it possible for students of all backgrounds – socioeconomic, racial, geographic, first-generation – to access the full benefits of the St. Thomas education," President Julie Sullivan said.

Read more about this transformative gift as well as how Frey Hall is one of the nation’s greenest residence halls.