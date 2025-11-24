How a St. Thomas Education Major Earned an Obama-Chesky Scholarship

Ariah Crosby '27

A smile spread across Ariah Crosby’s ’27 face as she jumped from story to story, recounting everything that led her to national recognition.

“I’ve always been very ambition driven,” she said.

During her short time at the University of St. Thomas as an education major, Crosby has worked for the Minnesota Capitol Pathways, conducted research on criminal justice reform through the Excel! Scholars Program, planned a youth summit on digital surveillance in schools, and mentored youth across Minneapolis schools.

That drive earned her national recognition. In July 2025, Crosby was honored as one of 100 students selected nationally for the Obama-Chesky Voyager Scholarship, sponsored by President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, and Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.

“I am proud to represent the University of St. Thomas as one of the first students awarded this scholarship,” Crosby said.

The scholarship builds future leaders in public service. Each Voyager Scholarship recipient receives a $10,000 travel stipend and $4,200 in Airbnb credits for an international Summer Voyage, along with a decade of continued support after graduation.

A global journey awaits

For her Summer Voyage, Crosby will explore education abroad in Brazil and Finland to learn how other countries build equitable learning environments.

“I was inspired by my education classes to look beyond the U.S.,” she said.

As part of the program, Voyager Scholarship recipients design their own experiences and Finland’s focus on well-being and happiness in schools stood out.

“They have some of the happiest kids in the world when it comes to education,” Crosby said. “I want to see how a system can produce that.”

Bridging justice and education

Arriving at St. Thomas, Crosby wanted to learn how to use policy to advocate.

She put that into motion her first year when she joined the Minnesota Capitol Pathways program and interned with a consulting group that lobbied for education and housing policy.

“I got to see the legislative process – writing policy, enacting it, and seeing how it plays out in Minnesota communities,” she said.

Around the same time, she began working at a law firm focused on criminal justice reform. There, she dissected systems at play within the school-to-prison pipeline

“I’ve had family members who have been victims of that system,” she said. “Seeing how it impacted them made me want to be part of changing it.”

Ariah Crosby. (Brandon Woller ’17 / University of St. Thomas)

In summer 2024, Crosby joined the Excel! Research Scholars Program at St. Thomas, studying recidivism and reentry into society. Working with justice-impacted youth in Minneapolis helped her see how lasting change starts locally.

During her sophomore year, Crosby attended a national conference on education, technology, and policy. There she learned how technology in schools can reinforce inequality. There, she joined the Notice (No Tech Criminalization in Education) Coalition, a national organization researching how surveillance tools affect students.

Crosby then helped organize a youth summit at Macalester College, focused on engaging with students about AI-based vape detection bias and how to promote equity in schools.

“If schools are suspending kids, what are they doing to help them get back on track?”

Shaped by mentorship and mission

Education professors like Chelda Smith Kondo, who helped nominate Crosby for the Voyager Scholarship, have modeled what it means to connect theory with action and to see education as a tool for transformation.

Prof. Chelda Smith Kondo. (Brandon Woller ’17 / University of St. Thomas)

Crosby has grown into an advocate who not only understands the power of education but also wields it to create lasting change.

Associate Professor Chelda Smith Kondo, said Crosby’s classroom engagement and curiosity set her apart. She stood out not only through academics, but also in the way she sought to learn beyond them.

Their mentorship has extended into new projects, most recently, the pair have begun co-planning a study abroad course on the Global South and feminist perspectives.

“Intellectually, I respect that Ariah engages me as a colleague while still approaching our work with humility and openness as a learner,” Smith Kondo said.

Opening doors for the next generation

Beyond her national recognition, Crosby stays grounded in the St. Thomas community. As an education major, she spends time at Central High School and St. Peter Claver in St. Paul, applying theories to real-world teaching.

She is also part of the Ciresi Walburn Leadership Fellows program and the Young Women’s Initiative sponsored by the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota and the Governor’s Office.

“I have had a really great journey within my education so far at St. Thomas,” she said. “This award feels like a recognition of who I am, and of the 'common good’ values here.”

Crosby recommends other students' network and take advantage of resources like the We March for Justice Trip.

The 10-day civil rights immersion, led by College of Arts and Sciences professors Todd Lawrence and David Williard, takes students to historic sites across the South.

“I got to meet people who walked with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and hearing their stories firsthand was incredible,” Crosby said. “It’s the best thing St. Thomas has done for me.”