In Our Prayers: Richard Meierotto '58

Richard Robert Meierotto '58 a longtime University of St. Thomas biology professor, environmental advocate and mentor, passed away on Nov. 9, 2025, in St. Paul. He was 94.

Born in Litchfield, Minn., Meierotto was encouraged to enter the teaching profession through his military service and attended St. Thomas College on the GI Bill, graduating in 1958 with a degree in biology. He joined the St. Thomas Biology Department in 1961, where he taught for 34 years.

A dedicated mentor, Meierotto taught free community classes through STOP (Students and Teachers Opposed to Pollution) and was an active member of the Minnesota Environmental Control Citizens Association (MECCA). In 1992, his devotion to teaching earned him Professor of the Year honors. He retired alongside his wife, Joan, in 1995.