MnTech Honors St. Thomas Professor for Advancements in Minnesota Tech Education

On Nov. 20, the Minnesota Technology Association (MnTech) is recognizing leaders in technology as part of this year’s Tekne Awards. Dr. Manjeet Rege, professor and chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science at the University of St. Thomas, has been selected Tech Educator of the Year.

Dr. Manjeet Rege and Tony Peleska, CIO at Kraus-Anderson Construction Company.

Several University of St. Thomas community members, alongside MnTech President and CEO Joel Crandall, recently surprised Rege in his classroom on his birthday to celebrate his impact.

Tony Peleska, chief information officer of Kraus-Anderson Construction Company, nominated Rege for the award. Peleska noted he nominated Rege for the Tekne Award due to his commitment to St. Thomas students and technological advancements.

“St. Thomas is lucky to have someone like Manjeet,” Peleska said.

St. Thomas President Rob Vischer also joined the celebration and commended Rege’s dedication to St. Thomas and its students.

“We are so grateful that (Manjeet) lends his considerable gifts, expertise and passion for learning to our students,” he said.

Now in their 26th year, the Tekne Awards honor individuals who show outstanding leadership in promoting and advancing the tech industry.