Pope Leo XIV Honors Catholic Studies Professor John Boyle

John Boyle, a Catholic Studies professor at the University of St. Thomas, has been recognized by Pope Leo XIV for his service as a Catholic educator. Boyle will receive the Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (“For the Church and the Pope”), a papal honor established in 1888 by Pope Leo XIII. The award recognizes Catholics who have demonstrated extensive and distinguished service to the Church and the papal office.

For his 35 years of service to St. Thomas, John Boyle receives an award from President Rob Vischer at the 2026 Employee Recognition Celebration on Feb. 19, 2026, in St. Paul.

“The honor Pope Leo XIV has bestowed upon Dr. Boyle reflects his 35 years of academic excellence in research and teaching and his deep faithfulness to Christ and His Church,” said Dr. Michael Naughton, director of the Center for Catholic Studies. Boyle also was recently honored at St. Thomas for his 35 years of service to the institution.

This marks the second consecutive year that Catholic educators from the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis have received the Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice honor, according to the Archdiocese.

“I am delighted that the Holy Father has recognized the exemplary service of two local leaders in Catholic education as we in the Archdiocese continue the celebration of our 175th Jubilee,” said the Most Rev. Bernard A. Hebda, archbishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis.