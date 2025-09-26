St. Thomas Announces New Title IX Compliance Coordinator 

The University of St. Thomas welcomes Dr. Melissa “Missy” Majerus as the university’s Title IX/ADA/Equal Opportunity Compliance Coordinator. She brings a deep commitment to equity and leadership experience to the position.

In this role, she will lead institutional compliance efforts and advance initiatives that uphold civil rights, foster inclusive environments, and support student and employee success across campus.

Missy M. Majerus Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas

Majerus, who started at St. Thomas earlier in September, comes to the university from the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, where she served as director of student development for the past four years. Prior to that, she was dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Ridgewater College, part of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System. In addition, she held roles as director of Campus Life at St. Cloud Technical and Community College, where she also served as Title IX Coordinator. She also has experience teaching and coaching in health, physical education, and recreation.

“We are delighted to welcome Missy to St. Thomas,” said Chief Human Resources Office Natalie McKliget. “Her wealth of experience in higher ed and her heartfelt commitment to equity and inclusion will help us keep building a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

Majerus earned her bachelor’s degree in health fitness from Gustavus Adolphus College, a master’s degree in teaching and learning with an emphasis in higher education from Saint Mary’s University, and a PhD from the University of North Dakota. She also holds a Minnesota K–12 teaching license in physical education.