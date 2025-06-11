St. Thomas Celebrates $25.5 Million Gift to Benefit the Liberal Arts and Athletics

A major gift is set to help advance interdisciplinary and intercultural education – as well as the future of athletics – at Minnesota’s largest private university and newest NCAA Division I program.

The University of St. Thomas announced the anonymous $25.5 million gift on May 14 at a campuswide celebration. More than half of the gift – $15.3 million – is allotted to the College of Arts and Sciences to establish a center that supports interdisciplinary and intercultural education, with the goal of fostering student understanding across academic disciplines, perspectives and cultures. Additionally, $9 million has been donated toward construction of the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, the future home of the university’s men’s and women’s hockey and basketball programs, and the remaining $1.25 million is a gift to athletic scholarships. The gift will be disbursed over multiple years.

Left to right, Father Chris Collins, Athletics Director Dr. Phil Esten, President Rob Vischer, Camryn Rintoul ‘25, Trustee Jodee Kozlak, Dr. Bill Tolman, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, gather to celebrate the anonymous gift benefiting the College of Arts and Sciences (CAS), the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, and athletics scholarships for CAS students.





“This alumni-benefactor believes deeply in the power of a St. Thomas education to shape leaders, ignite potential and transform our world,” said President Rob Vischer. “By supporting both the liberal arts and athletics, her gift amplifies our mission to deliver a transformational whole-person education and enrich the student experience in every dimension.”

The gift comes as the university prepares to launch a major fundraising campaign. The anonymous donor said she was deeply moved by a recent $20 million gift from John Monahan ’73 to expand arts programming across the university, and felt called to follow his example.

“My parents taught me that generosity is an act of faith and love," she said. "Faith, scholarship and community were the pillars of my experience at St. Thomas, and I want those values to thrive for generations to come.”

Interdisciplinary education – an approach that allows students to learn concepts from multiple disciplines regardless of their areas of studies or majors – has been a focus at St. Thomas as it works to prepare students for success beyond the classrooms and graduation. This is seen in facilities such as the Schoenecker Center, which houses arts, sciences and engineering disciplines.

“A liberal arts education at St. Thomas transforms how students see themselves and their relationship to the world,” said Bill Tolman, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “Today’s global challenges cut across disciplines and cultures, and so must the solutions. This gift will help equip generations of Tommies to solve those challenges and pursue meaningful careers and purposeful lives.”

Athletic Director Dr. Phil Esten, left, and CAS Dean Bill Tolman, spoke at the May 14, 2025, celebration of the transformational $25.5M multifaceted gift from an anonymous donor.





The gift also helped complete a record-setting fundraising goal for the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena that was announced on April 16. In honor of the $9 million gift to the arena, the women’s and men’s basketball practice courts will be named McCarthy Practice Facility, a name selected by the donor. The university’s former McCarthy Gym was primarily used as a south campus recreation facility before it was removed to make way for the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena. The gym was named for Monsignor Louis J. McCarthy, who was a teacher, spiritual director and rector at The Saint Paul Seminary between 1936-68.

“This gift provides vital momentum as we continue our upward trajectory – not only as an athletic program but as an institution,” said Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics. “It’s a testament to the belief that St. Thomas can and will compete and lead at the highest levels.”