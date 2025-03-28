St. Thomas Earns Voter Friendly Campus Designation

The University of St. Thomas has been recognized as a Voter Friendly Campus by Fair Elections Center’s Campus Vote Project and NASPA – Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education. This designation places St. Thomas among 272 campuses across 39 states and the District of Columbia that have demonstrated a commitment to promoting democratic engagement among students. ​

The Voter Friendly Campus initiative aims to bolster colleges and universities' efforts to help students overcome barriers to participating in the political process, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement every year, not only during major election cycles. Institutions are evaluated based on their plans to register, educate, and turn out student voters, the implementation of these plans, and a final analysis of their efforts. ​

Student poses with voting sticker at "Pack the Quad" event on Monahan Plaza on Sept. 6, 2024 in St. Paul. Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. thomas

The Civic Engagement, Voter Education, and Advocacy (CEVEA) task force at St. Thomas hosted more than 50 voter registration stations on campus. More than 25 faculty members integrated nonpartisan voter education into their classes, and the university’s “Reduce the Rancor” initiative facilitated constructive conversations across political differences.

“The organizing we did in the fall was undoubtedly important for Tommies’ voter engagement,” said Morgan Whiting ’26, one of the student ambassadors for CEVEA. “I felt lucky to be part of a team where I could educate and energize my peers to cast their ballots.”

More than 700 people registered ahead of the November 2024 elections because of CEVEA’s efforts.

"Democracy only works with an informed and engaged citizenry,” said Dr. Rob Aspholm, an associate professor in the School of Social Work who is the faculty liaison for CEVEA. “At St. Thomas, CEVEA works to cultivate exactly that kind of democratic ethos among our students.”

In addition to the current and past taskforce members efforts resulting in St. Thomas earning the Voter Friendly Campus designation, the university also received prior national recognition for civic engagement. In 2021, St. Thomas received the Platinum Seal from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for achieving an 82.2% student voting rate in the 2020 elections, surpassing the national average of 66% for college students.

Some of the programs and initiatives in place at St. Thomas are:

Faculty and Student Voter Ambassadors: Building upon a pilot program from fall 2023, CEVEA expanded the Faculty Voter Ambassadors program, with over 25 faculty members integrating voter education into their curricula. For instance, Dr. Renee Hepperlen incorporated a three-part assignment in her Social Work 391 class to encourage students to engage in voter registration, education and outreach. Additionally, a diverse team of Student Voter Ambassadors, supported by grants from the ALL IN Democracy Challenge and the Ask Every Student Project, advocated for voter participation across campus by organizing events and facilitating voter registration drives. ​

Adopt-a-Voter Registration Program: CEVEA introduced the Adopt-a-Voter Registration program, encouraging faculty and staff to actively engage students in voter registration efforts. This initiative led to the establishment of over 50 voter registration stations across campus during the fall semester. Strategically located in high-traffic areas such as the John P. Monahan Plaza, O’Shaughnessy-Frey and Keffer Libraries, The View dining hall, and Koch Commons, these stations made it convenient for students to register to vote and receive assistance with their registration forms. ​

Partnerships with First-Year Experience and create[space]: In collaboration with the First-Year Experience (FYEX) program, CEVEA encouraged participation in the self-paced "CEVEA: Voting 101" course on Canvas, which attracted over 500 enrolled members. Partnering with create[space], a campus hub for creativity and innovation, CEVEA organized events such as "Totes and Votes" on National Voter Registration Day and "Democra-Tee," featuring interactive activities like tote bag screen printing with voting-themed designs to engage students and emphasize the importance of voter registration.