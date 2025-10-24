St. Thomas’ Jena Zangs Receives Women in AI Honor

University of St. Thomas Chief Data and Analytics Officer Jena Zangs ’10, ’18 MS recently was selected as the Minnesota Ambassador for Women in AI USA.

“A true builder at heart, Jena’s bringing AI innovation into communities, nonprofits and education ecosystems (K-12 through higher ed). Passionate about empowering women in AI, Jena is a classroom guest speaker, national presenter and mentor helping women thrive in a male-dominated industry,” Women in AI USA noted in its LinkedIn post.

Women in AI USA LinkedIn graphic

“With a Master’s in Data Science and 15+ years of experience, her work has been featured by Gartner, AWS, EdTech and EDUCAUSE. Her leadership has earned recognition as an AWS Champion, Gartner Eye of Innovation Winner and part of the Top 100 Data & Analytics Teams,” Women in AI USA continued.

Women in AI is a nonprofit “do-tank” that works toward inclusive and beneficial artificial intelligence. The community-driven initiative empowers women through education, research and collaboration opportunities that can further ethical and equitable AI globally.