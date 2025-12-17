St. Thomas Nursing Center for Simulation Earns International Accreditation

The University of St. Thomas has received international praise for providing top-tier simulation education for the next generation of nurses.

The Society for Simulation and Healthcare (SSH) has awarded full teaching and education accreditation to the Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing simulation lab. St. Thomas is the second higher education institution in Minnesota to earn the prestigious recognition.

The accreditation was awarded after a rigorous evaluation of operational and curricular processes, and an on-site visit by an external review team. The milestone signals the program’s readiness to meet external expectations and sustain high-quality instruction over time.

Simulation programs achieve this recognition by demonstrating strong educational practice through intentional design, qualified faculty and staff and meaningful evaluation of learning experiences.

“Receiving accreditation speaks to the quality of the learning environment and experiences we strive to create for our nursing students,” said Heather Anderson, assistant director of nursing simulation education. “Simulation allows students to learn, reflect and grow in ways that directly support their success in promoting the health of various populations in various settings.”

Unlike traditional clinical settings, which can be unpredictable, simulation provides intentional and consistent learning experiences, including structured debriefing and formative feedback to help students improve.

The Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing is Minnesota’s newest nursing program. Housed at the Morrison Family College of Health, the school prepares highly skilled nurses who are culturally responsive, practice clinical excellence and improve whole-person healing to advance health equity.