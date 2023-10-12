St. Thomas Student Enrollment Rises in Multiple Categories for 2023-24 School Year

The University of St. Thomas in Minnesota saw a year-over-year increase in student enrollment across several categories, according to the final count from the 2023 fall semester.

There was nearly a 5% increase in first-time, first-year 4-year students to 1,526 students, as well as gains across the total student body to 9,146 students. Bachelor’s-degree-seeking undergraduate enrollment rose to 5,840.

The Dougherty Family College had its largest enrollment since opening in 2017, rising about 40% year over year to 229 associate-degree-seeking scholars.

Other gains were seen among the number of 4-year undergraduate transfer students and the number of states students hailed from at the time of admission.

The percentage of enrolled BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) students also rose. Minnesota’s largest private university now has 28% of its student body who identify as a person of color, with 32% of the first-year class identifying as such.

“We are pleased to be the school of choice for our newest Tommies,” said VP of Strategic Enrollment Management Omar Correa. “The university is grateful to our Tommie community, especially, Enrollment (Admissions and Financial Aid) and Marketing teams for their assistance in recruitment efforts that helped these students decide to attend St. Thomas.”