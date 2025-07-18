Summer to the Max: Mini Scholars, Major Fun

Nearly 20 third and fourth graders recently wrapped up a week and a half of discovery, learning and fun during the 2025 Summer to the Max camp at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. The free academic enrichment program, held June 16–27, aimed to build student confidence in reading and math while giving participants a taste of college life. The students were from Maxfield Elementary, the School of Education’s collaborative learning school, St. Peter Claver and EXPO Elementary.

The Maxfield Elementary kids participate in Concrete Crushing with Travis Welt during their Summer to the Max campus visit in the Schoenecker Center on June 17, 2025, in St. Paul.

Students engaged in hands-on activities, games and experiments to strengthen their number sense, problem-solving skills and literacy abilities. They received personalized instruction from St. Thomas faculty and one-on-one tutoring from current St. Thomas students and alumni with literacy and math expertise. This unique partnership gives St. Thomas students a one-of-a-kind field experience in various settings outside the typical classroom.

Highlights of the camp included Concrete Crushing with Dr. Travis Welt in the Iversen High Bay and a TV Studio Tour with Dr. Peter Gregg, both in the Schoenecker Center. Beyond academics, the camp experience included campus fun like bowling in the Anderson Student Center and daily lunches in the cafeteria.