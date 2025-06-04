University of St. Thomas Appoints Three New Trustees

The University of St. Thomas welcomes three distinguished leaders to its Board of Trustees: Lisa Shannon, president and CEO of Allina Health; Brett Keith ’94, co-founder and managing partner of Rockwood Equity Partners, a private equity firm specializing in lower middle market companies across North America; and Brad von Bank ’95, owner of a strategy and service design consultancy Rêve Consulting, and the nonprofit, Rêve Academy.

Lisa Shannon

As CEO of the nonprofit health care system serving communities across Minnesota and western Wisconsin, Shannon leads the strategic direction of Allina Health, guiding the organization’s mission to deliver exceptional, affordable care and support the well-being of all those it serves. She previously served on the Opus College of Business Advisory Board and is the parent of a Tommie alum.

Shannon, who began her career as a clinical dietitian, brings decades of leadership experience across major health systems, including KentuckyOne Health and Spectrum Health (now Corewell Health). Her leadership is grounded in a deep commitment to health equity, community engagement and operational excellence.

“Lisa brings a wealth of leadership experience and a heart for service that will support St. Thomas as it continues to expand its impact in health, education and community development,” said St. Thomas Board of Trustees Chair Jodee Kozlak. “Lisa’s addition to the board signals a continued investment in the university’s future and its role in shaping ethical, effective leaders across industries.”

Keith has been instrumental in developing Rockwood Equity Partners’ investment strategy and leading its deal execution, value creation, and portfolio oversight. Before launching the private equity firm in 1999, he worked in investment banking and held finance and operations roles in both turnaround and family-owned businesses.

Brett Keith

A Tommie alum, Keith earned dual bachelor’s degrees in finance and accounting from the Opus College of Business before earning his MBA from Harvard Business School. He currently serves on the Global Board of Directors of YPO and on the boards of several Rockwood portfolio companies.

“Brett brings deep financial acumen, entrepreneurial insight and a strong connection to our university community,” Kozlak said. “His experience in building and guiding businesses will add tremendous value to our board as we continue to expand our strategic reach and prepare students for success in an ever-changing world.”

Both Shannon and Keith serve on several other boards and committees. Shannon serves on the American Hospital Association and the Minnesota Business Partnership. Keith serves on the Global Board of Directors of YPO and on the boards of several Rockwood portfolio companies.

Brad von Bank

Brad von Bank’s professional journey is guided by his commitment to strategic innovation and to community. A 1995 St. Thomas graduate, with a degree in international business and German, von Bank launched his career at GE, where he rose from a quality analyst to vice president of product and technology sales. He later brought his leadership to Target, shaping the company’s digital presence as director of marketing technology and helping reimagine the Target.com experience.

Alongside his wife, Kristin Pardue, von Bank co-founded Rêve Consulting, a strategy and service design firm that helps organizations innovate and grow. At the same time, they launched Rêve Academy, a nonprofit focused on creating pathways to digital careers for underrepresented youth. He also has served on the Alumni Advisory Board since 2019, including as board president.

An MBA graduate of the University of Minnesota with certification as a Six Sigma Black Belt, von Bank is also an alum of the Humphrey Policy Fellows program. He has served on the St. Thomas Alumni Advisory Board since 2019, continuing his commitment to helping others dream and achieve more.