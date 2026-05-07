Augie Stewart '26: Committed to the Common Good

Augie Stewart was nominated for the Tommie Award, an annual award presented to a St. Thomas senior who embodies scholarship, leadership, and campus involvement.

Augie Stewart '26 moved more than a thousand miles to attend the University of St. Thomas because of its commitment to help students serve the common good.

Originally from suburban Phoenix, Stewart first heard about St. Thomas from his godfather, who is an alum. The university was also attractive to him because of the work of the Racial Justice Initiative and its founding director, Dr. Yohuru Williams.

"My family and I had seen him on the History Channel, and my dad had one of his books, and he was like 'If you see him, get him to sign my book,'" Stewart recounted.

What started as a book signing turned into a mentorship for the next four years.

"I was hired by Dr. Yohuru Williams as a researcher on projects, including 'Over Policed, Under Protected' and the documentary 'Paradox: Echoes of Reform and the Minneapolis Police,'" he said.

"Augie is a brilliant scholar and was an integral part of our team," Williams said. "His meticulous research and insight contributed a great deal to our project. He is a true Tommie in every sense of the word."

Augie Stewart, second from left, stands next to Dr. Yohuru Williams at the premiere of the Paradox documentary, with other student researchers.

Helping behind the scenes with documentary projects and books encouraged Stewart to pursue his own research.

Through the Excel! program, Stewart published "Rewriting the Script: A Story of Queer Interracial Love," which would be presented at the Sociologists of Minnesota Conference and received an honorable mention last year.

As a queer person of color, he said it was important for him to center historically marginalized communities.

"My parents are in an interracial relationship, and I'm very aware of the history of interracial marriage in the U.S., as well as the history of queer and LGBTQ+ marriage," he said. "When I began exploring what happens at the intersection of both identities, I realized there was very little existing research."

Stewart, a criminal justice major with a double minor in sociology and legal studies, also presented his research at a conference in St. Louis.

Augie Stewart presents "Rewriting the Script: Queer Interracial Love" at the Sociologists of Minnesota Conference in 2025.

"It was honestly really nerve wracking," he said. "These were people who really know their theories and know all the people I'm referencing."

"Throughout the Excel! program, Augie worked diligently to pursue new ideas and expand on his skills as he undertook an ambitious series of interviews to explore his research question," two of his Excel! advisors, Laura Bru and Assistant Professor Patricia Maddox, wrote in a joint recommendation nominating him for a Tommie Award, presented to a St. Thomas senior who best represents the ideals of St. Thomas Aquinas through scholarship, leadership and campus involvement.

"Augie is very passionate around the topics of justice and how to foster an equitable society and his work here at St. Thomas shows that," Bru and Maddox wrote.

In 2022, the Reaching Excellence in Academics and Leadership Program (REAL) selected Stewart, along with 15 other students, for the five-week orientation program for newly committed first-years who are first-generation students or demonstrate high financial need.

Over the summer, students have the opportunity to work on campus and explore how life at St. Thomas works. Stewart interned at the Center for the Common Good.

"Right from the start it was clear that Augie was hardworking, dedicated, and exited to be a part of the St. Thomas community," said Teri Mueller Dorn, the senior program manager at the Center for the Common Good.

At the start of the semester, Stewart was asked to take a lead in Shelter Crew, a student-led volunteer program. He recalls how transformative the experience becomes for students who may not be enthusiastic to volunteer.

"After they experience it, being hands-on and interacting with each other, they just start connecting with the people they volunteered with," he said. "I think that's been really cool to see how even a two-hour shift shows the impact that interacting with the community and volunteering can have on a person."

Group photo of the Excel Scholar cohort taken outside the O'Shaughnessy-Frey Library Center. From left to right: Luzbella Zepeda Rubio, Apikshya Adhikari, Augie Stewart, Mel Owens, Brian Tran.

Stewart also became the student director for Shelter Crew, where he led several Habitat for Humanity builds and Catholic Charities shifts.

"I think the common good is just making an effort," he said. "You don't have to change the world, and you don't even have to change anything, but if you're able to shape your mindset or open someone else's mind, then the common good becomes a way you interact with the world."

For the past three years, Stewart also worked with his peers as a residence advisor. From guiding more than 50 students around a residential hall to coordinating volunteers at Habitat for Humanity, he utilized the ability to organize and empower others.

"I enjoy knowing that I'm giving back to the community while also learning practical skills and working alongside others towards a shared goal," Stewart said.

After graduating, he plans to attend graduate school in Arizona, where he plans to study sociology with a focus on race and ethnicity, and gender and sexuality.