Anyone who's visited campus this summer knows the sights and sounds of construction have been hard to miss. From the eagerly anticipated Schoenecker Center to the updated Summit Classroom Building, St. Thomas' new facilities will be no small feat.

The Summit Classroom Building, located along Summit Avenue, will soon be the home of the Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing, alongside the School of Social Work. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of August, with features including five academic classrooms, more than 40 office spaces, and a nursing skills lab.

The exterior of the newly remodeled Summit Classroom Building for the Susan S. Morrison School of Nursing. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) The interior of the newly remodeled Summit Classroom Building. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) Brand-new hospital beds are brought into the classrooms of the newly remodeled Summit Classroom Building. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

The Schoenecker Center, opening in the spring of 2024, will be the new hub for STEAM education on south campus – science, technology, engineering, arts and math. The five-level complex will host a high bay for engineering, media newsroom, an art gallery, science labs and more. Over the summer, construction workers have added in structural walls and tunnels.

Construction crews work on the Schoenecker Center STEAM complex on July 25, 2022, in St. Paul. Construction crews work on the Schoenecker Center. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

"It has been another busy, challenging and successful construction season at the University of St. Thomas," said VP for Facilities Management Jim Brummer. "Our success on these projects can be attributed to all the wonderful and dedicated people involved. It truly represents a collaborative effort by a talented group of individuals."

Dowling Hall, Brady Hall and Koch Commons have also received a makeover, renovating 190,000 square feet with new windows, remodeled interior and expanded common areas.

Interior documentation of the remodeling process of a finished room on the seventh residence floor of Brady Hall on July 18, 2022, in St. Paul. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas) Crews remodel the main floor of Koch Commons. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

On the upper quad, it's no secret that some major changes are coming to the Saint John Vianney College Seminary. The new renovation and expansion will include a larger chapel, choir loft, guest rooms, a priest's office and a new entrance. Construction is expected to be completed by May 2023.

3D concept art of the Saint John Vianney College Seminary renovation. Exterior construction and remodeling of the Saint John Vianney College Seminary. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

During construction, parking lot A on north campus will be closed for the 2022-23 school year. Parking lot M will be eliminated, and the western part of lot N and the upper level of the Anderson Parking Facility will be limited to construction parking only. Parking lot V is now restricted to School of Divinity parking only. The map below shows the affected parking lots alongside the construction zones.