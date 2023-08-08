Dougherty Family College Appoints Interim Associate Dean of Academics

Sarah McCann, a clinical faculty member at Dougherty Family College, has been appointed as the interim associate dean of academics of the two-year college at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

McCann has served as theology faculty at DFC since the college’s inception in 2017.

Prior to joining DFC, McCann was dean of student achievement for 12th grade at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in the Twin Cities, a private Catholic network of schools for students whose family income falls below certain thresholds. While there, she was invited to speak to DFC leadership as the college was launching about how such a college could benefit Cristo Rey students, many of whom are first-generation students of color.

“When I heard about the opportunity to launch DFC, I was really excited because I thought it was the missing piece,” McCann said earlier this year during a podcast interview. “I fell in love with the school and knew it was the right place. I have been here for six years, absolutely loving it.”

McCann previously was an education advocate at the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, working with families living in a transitional housing project in the Washington, D.C., area. “It taught me a lot about the inequities and the system and kids who are vulnerable,” she said.