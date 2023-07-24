Schoenecker Center on the Road to Completion

The summer on south campus has been an active one as construction crews continue work on the four-story, $110 million Schoenecker Center supporting engineering, arts and the sciences. The new facility is scheduled to open next spring. Staff photographer Mark Brown took photos and videographer Nick Clausen used a first-person view drone to capture footage of the progress.
Article Spotlights
St. Thomas Energy Innovation Receives Multiyear Funding From CongressSt. Thomas 2025 - Lead in STEAM Education
Latest from Our Publications
>
The Stained-glass Windows of the Albertus Magnus ChapelFaith and Mission
>
The Latino Scholars ProgramFaith and Mission
>