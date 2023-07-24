Video St. Thomas 2025 - Lead in STEAM Education

Schoenecker Center on the Road to Completion

Posted on By The Newsroom

The summer on south campus has been an active one as construction crews continue work on the four-story, $110 million Schoenecker Center supporting engineering, arts and the sciences. The new facility is scheduled to open next spring. Staff photographer Mark Brown took photos and videographer Nick Clausen used a first-person view drone to capture footage of the progress.

Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Schoenecker Center Construction. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
