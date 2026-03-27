Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Receives USASBE Model Program Award

The University of St. Thomas’s Schulze School of Entrepreneurship has been named the 2026 USASBE Model Program Award winner for Large Institutions, the highest honor presented by the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship. The award recognizes universities that demonstrate sustained excellence in entrepreneurship education while providing students meaningful opportunities to develop entrepreneurial thinking and launch new ideas.

For the Schulze School, the recognition reflects years of intentional program development and the collective work of faculty, staff, students, alumni and community partners.

“Receiving the USASBE Model Program Award is a meaningful recognition of the work our entire community has built together,” said Danielle C. Ailts Campeau, associate dean of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. “At the Schulze School, we focus on developing an entrepreneurial mindset that empowers students, alumni and community partners to identify opportunities and take action.”

Campeau said the judges were particularly impressed by the breadth and integration of the school’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. Students receive early exposure through initiatives such as High School Innovation Days and immersive experiences supported by full-tuition scholarships and venture competitions that award more than $500,000 each year.

“The judges specifically noted how comprehensive our programming is and the way our programs support learners across the full lifecycle of entrepreneurship,” Campeau said. “Our goal is to help students test ideas and take meaningful steps toward launching new ventures.”

The Schulze School does more than help students launch startups. By integrating classroom learning with hands-on experiences, mentorship and community engagement, its programs help students develop entrepreneurial thinking and prepares them to innovate and create impact in many fields.

Students pitch their ideas at the US Bank Idea Jam at the US Bank Plaza on October 10, 2025 in Minneapolis. (Brandon Woller '17 / University of St. Thomas)

The judges also recognized the school’s expanding work in areas such as corporate innovation and community entrepreneurship, where students collaborate with organizations to explore how entrepreneurial thinking can drive innovation within established companies.

“This recognition belongs to the entire Schulze community,” Campeau said. “Our faculty and staff work tirelessly to create meaningful learning experiences. Our alumni and mentors invest their time to guide the next generation. Our benefactor, Richard M. Schulze, and donors like Ron Fowler make it possible to offer competitions, scholarships and programs that expand access to entrepreneurship. Most importantly, our students bring the curiosity, creativity and determination that turn ideas into action.”

The recognition from USASBE affirms the strength of the Schulze School’s programs and the collaborative community that supports student founders and entrepreneurial leaders.