St. Thomas Hosts World Press Institute Fellows

Fellows spent the last three weeks since March 18 based on the St. Thomas campus and visiting with professors and students, all while learning about America’s social and cultural diversity.

Throughout their trip, fellows spent time embedded with local news media, shadowing Twin Cities reporters as they covered stories on racial equity, police reform and the upcoming congressional elections.

Getting ready for a press conference with @JonSCollins at @MPR. "No charges to be filed in death of Amir Locke", states Minnesota Atterney General Keith Ellison & Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman. #shadowday #shadowing #amirlocke @worldpressinst @WPIfellowship pic.twitter.com/18r4V3WEJp — Pauliina Grym (@PauliinaGrym) April 6, 2022

Fellows also spent time visiting Grand Marais and southern Minnesota, learning from leaders, producers and farmers.

Highwater Ethanol is a 70 million-gallon plant in the US.Ethanol is a renewable fuel made from corn and other plants.

It leads to lower greenhouse gas emission as using ethanol offsets the emission of growing crops used in ethanol production. pic.twitter.com/itbcWaDiIE — Shamsuddin Illius (@illiusbd) April 5, 2022

On Thursday, April 7, the fellows will take part in a public talk with the St. Thomas Urban Art Mapping Project team, discussing their work to document the art created in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. Tonight’s event is at 6:30 p.m. in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall.