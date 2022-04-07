St. Thomas Hosts World Press Institute Fellows

Nine of the world’s top journalists are wrapping up their time at St. Thomas, after spending three weeks studying the news media, politics and a busy slate of current events. Organized by the World Press Institute (WPI), this year’s journalism fellowship program includes representatives from all over the globe, including Argentina, Bangladesh, Finland and Iran.
Fellows spent the last three weeks since March 18 based on the St. Thomas campus and visiting with professors and students, all while learning about America’s social and cultural diversity.
Throughout their trip, fellows spent time embedded with local news media, shadowing Twin Cities reporters as they covered stories on racial equity, police reform and the upcoming congressional elections.
Fellows also spent time visiting Grand Marais and southern Minnesota, learning from leaders, producers and farmers.
On Thursday, April 7, the fellows will take part in a public talk with the St. Thomas Urban Art Mapping Project team, discussing their work to document the art created in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd. Tonight’s event is at 6:30 p.m. in James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall.
For more details on their trip to St. Thomas, the university's student-run TommieMedia also recently spoke to WPI about the fellowship and its mission.