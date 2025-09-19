St. Thomas Wins National Award for Exemplary Writing Across the Curriculum Program 

Erika Scheurer, associate professor of English and founding director of the University of St. Thomas Writing Across the Curriculum program, accepted the 2025 Exemplary Enduring WAC Program (11+ years) honor awarded by the Association for Writing Across the Curriculum and the WAC Clearinghouse in summer 2025.

The Exemplary WAC Program Awards series works to highlight the achievements of WAC directors that facilitate exemplary engagement with writing across the curriculum at their institution.

Erika Scheurer, associate professor of English, accepts an award on behalf of St. Thomas from the Association for Writing Across the Curriculum.

WAC Clearinghouse Publisher Mike Palmquist and Doug Hesse, chair of the Association for Writing Across the Curriculum, recognized Scheurer’s efforts as more than supporting the writing across the curriculum, stating, “this energy is what we hope these winning programs encourage and inspire among other WAC programs."

Scheurer is recognized for her exceptional program guidance under the structure of the WAC eligibility for the “labor and institutional commitment required to institute, maintain, and sustain exemplary WAC programs” (WAC Clearinghouse, 2025).