Tales from the Archives: The Grotto 

Amid the hustle and bustle of campus, it is sometimes difficult to find a quiet spot to pause and reflect. But tucked near the Archbishop Ireland Memorial Library on the south campus, the Grotto provides a peaceful retreat.

This space traces its roots to the mid-1910s when a group of seminarians at The Saint Paul Seminary proposed the idea of building a shrine to the Blessed Virgin Mary in the ravine on the seminary’s campus. With the help of an architect and a contractor, the seminary students constructed a bridge over the small stream which runs through the site and a rough stone niche. Inside the niche, they placed a small wooden altar and modest statue of the Virgin Mary.

A view of the shrine to the Virgin Mary, ca. 1930. Article on the dedication of the Grotto from the Catholic Bulletin, May 31, 1919.

With their work completed, the shrine was formally dedicated on May 21, 1919, with a blessing and a Mass at the site. This ceremony marked the beginning of what became an annual tradition, known as Grotto Sunday, celebrated each May.

To ensure the care and continued development of the site, the seminarians formed the Grotto Society. Their first major project culminated on May 24, 1930, when a new larger statue of the Virgin Mary was unveiled, made possible by funds raised by the society. The group’s efforts to enhance the site continued, and in 1943 they built and installed a series of concrete and marble crosses for the Stations of the Cross along the Grotto’s winding path.

Seminarians in procession into the Grotto at The Saint Paul Seminary on Grotto Sunday, May 1941.

By the 1970s and 1980s, the Grotto had slipped quietly into neglect, its once-welcoming paths hidden beneath overgrowth. In the early 1990s, however, The Saint Paul Seminary launched an effort to bring the cherished space back to life. Thanks to a variety of fundraising campaigns, the Grotto was not only restored but also enhanced. New sculptures by artist Peter Lupori and accessible pathways for all visitors were added to the site. On May 1, 1994, the Grotto was rededicated, once again becoming a place of peace and prayer.

Whether seeking quiet reflection or simply a break from the day’s demands, the Grotto is still a tranquil corner of campus to explore.